KANSAS CITY, MO — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer was named a College Team Academic Award recipient, United Soccer Coaches announced on Friday. The Bulldogs are one of 295 NCAA men’s soccer programs to earn the accolade for the 2021-22 season.
Texas Lutheran found success in the classroom all year long during the 2021-22 season as 14 players were named to the SCAC Academic Honor Roll. Senior Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) was named an All-American Scholar by the United Soccer Coaches in December 2021.
