Seguin’s track and field teams set 11 personal records on their way to a pair of first- and fourth-place showings in the Hub City Relays over the weekend in Alice.

Competing in Division 2 against a slew of class 6A and 5A competition, the varsity girls’ team placed first in the Matadors’ final meet of the regular season Friday, dominating the eight teams in attendance with a total of 172 points. The varsity boys’ team paced fourth out of the eight, with 57 points coming from that unit on the evening.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

