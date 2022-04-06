If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin’s 4x400-meter relay team of Keighly Dailey, Madyson Patterson, Jada Burrell and Leah Brown earn second place with a time of 4 minutes, 14.20 seconds during the Hub City Relays on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Alice.
Seguin’s 4x200-meter relay team of Nayla Harris, Ashley Lingueno, Daisha Shular and Leah Brown earn first place medals during the Hub City Relays on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Alice.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin’s track and field teams set 11 personal records on their way to a pair of first- and fourth-place showings in the Hub City Relays over the weekend in Alice.
Competing in Division 2 against a slew of class 6A and 5A competition, the varsity girls’ team placed first in the Matadors’ final meet of the regular season Friday, dominating the eight teams in attendance with a total of 172 points. The varsity boys’ team paced fourth out of the eight, with 57 points coming from that unit on the evening.
