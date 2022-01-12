Lady Bulldog signing

Lady Bulldog senior catcher Alyssa Robles signs her National Letter of Intent to join the softball program at Ranger College on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Marion High School.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Alyssa Robles is the latest in line for Marion to take her talents to the next level after the senior catcher put pen to paper on Monday morning to sign her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Ranger College.

The reigning Co-Offensive MVP of District 26-3A will make the almost 250-mile drive up north this fall, bringing both her batting and fielding prowess to a fairly young Lady Rangers squad. The four-year varsity starter was a Swiss army knife for the Lady Bulldogs over the years, head softball coach Sammy Scribner said, and he recognizes all the hard work the senior has put in thus far to receive such an honor.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

