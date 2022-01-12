If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Alyssa Robles is the latest in line for Marion to take her talents to the next level after the senior catcher put pen to paper on Monday morning to sign her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Ranger College.
The reigning Co-Offensive MVP of District 26-3A will make the almost 250-mile drive up north this fall, bringing both her batting and fielding prowess to a fairly young Lady Rangers squad. The four-year varsity starter was a Swiss army knife for the Lady Bulldogs over the years, head softball coach Sammy Scribner said, and he recognizes all the hard work the senior has put in thus far to receive such an honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.