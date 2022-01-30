Navarro Powerlifting

Marion Lady Bulldog powerlifters gather together and proudly show off their individual medals after earning top honors in the Texas Strength Systems Invitational Meet on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio, TX. Lady Bulldog athletes Jackie Fly and Savannah Dickey earned first place honors, while Samantha Sanchez placed second.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Area powerlifting teams are dominating at their meets with the Lady Bulldogs as the most recent team to finish with a top showing, while the Panther lifters are fresh off a second-place showing in the Rebel Invitational at Hays High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Lady Bulldogs show out in San Antonio

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

