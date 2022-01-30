If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion Lady Bulldog powerlifters gather together and proudly show off their individual medals after earning top honors in the Texas Strength Systems Invitational Meet on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio, TX. Lady Bulldog athletes Jackie Fly and Savannah Dickey earned first place honors, while Samantha Sanchez placed second.
Area powerlifting teams are dominating at their meets with the Lady Bulldogs as the most recent team to finish with a top showing, while the Panther lifters are fresh off a second-place showing in the Rebel Invitational at Hays High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.
