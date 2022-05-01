WIMBERLEY — The Lady Panthers (22-7, 5-1) booked their ticket to the area round for the second consecutive season Thursday after putting the finishing touches on a series sweep of the Texans with a 10-0 run-rule victory on the road.

Navarro was dominant over the two-game span, which featured the squad’s 12th run-ruled triumph of the year. On the series’ first day Wednesday, the Lady Panthers built a seven-run lead by the bottom of the third before holding off a late charge by the Texans to take the 8-6 ballgame. Errors by Wimberley saw Navarro gain the upper hand and get the jump early on the visitors, said Panther head softball coach Elizabeth Guerra.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

