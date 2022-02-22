If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Matador receiver Devin Matthews a little help from offensive lineman Sylis Molina as he makes he way downfield toward the end zone during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Seguin defensive linebacker Ian Box sprints toward the endzone after a failed Unicorn two-point conversion during the 109th Annual Guadalupe River Bowl on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Matador Stadium.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Matador receiver Devin Matthews a little help from offensive lineman Sylis Molina as he makes he way downfield toward the end zone during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Navarro running back Cole Mouser carries the ball across the goal line during the Panthers contest over Manor New Tech on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Manor.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Navarro offensive linemen Mack Berry opens a hole for Panther rusher Antoine Mebane during the Panthers’ game against the Smithville Tigers on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Taylor.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Panther Elizabeth Williams soars to block a Gonzales tip over during Navarro’s game against the Apaches on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Navarro High School.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Panther Berklee Andrews goes for a kill during the Lady Panther’s match against Pleasanton on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in the Navarro High School Events Center.
The Texas Sports Writers Association has named several Guadalupe County athletes to its All-State team this month for both football and volleyball.
Seguin’s Ian Box and Devin Matthews was landed on the Honorable Mention All-State Team for Class 5A for their feats on the gridiron. Box recorded 44 tackles, four sacks and forced two fumbles in his final season as a Matador and earned Defensive MVP for District 12-5A-I by seasons end. Matthews led Seguin in both receptions and receiving yards with 58 catches for 1,183 yards and 11 touchdowns. Both Mats also made the San Antonio Express-News All-Area team back in January.
