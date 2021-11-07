A highly defensive contest in the first half between the Dripping Spring Tigers (10-0, 7-0) and the Seguin Matadors (6-4, 5-2) turned into an all-out shoot out by the second half. But with possession of the ball in the closing seconds of the game, the Tigers scored the winning touchdown with a two-point conversion to defeat the Mats 32-31 at Matador Stadium on Friday night.

In a first half that saw the Seguin offense touch the field three times and come away with three points, the Matadors kicked it into high gear to start the second half where they scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead at the tail end of the third quarter; adding two more scores in the fourth to go in front until late in the ball game. Although Seguin came up short in the final moments, head coach Craig Dailey was proud of the effort he saw from his team.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

