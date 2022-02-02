If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Falcon forward Blakley Cavazos goes up for an uncontested layup during Lifegate’s conference match against the Sunnybrook Lions on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Lifegate gymnasium. Cavazos finished the contest with 30 points.
The Falcons (7-6, 2-1) captured their third straight home victory Monday with the dismantling of the visiting Sunnybrook Christian Lions 67-54.
After suffering three straight losses to close out the first half of the season in late December and early January, Lifegate has hit its stride and won four of its last five matches to put the team two games over .500. Periodically slowing down their high-flying Falcon attack and taking what the defense is offering played a crucial role in the turnaround, Lifegate head coach Gradon Schaub said.
