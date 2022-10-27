If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Seguin Lady Matadors (19-25, 3-11) fought hard on the court, but ended up falling to Smithson Valley in three sets Tuesday (15-25, 11-25, 16-25). Despite the loss, the Matadors took a chance to reflect on the long season the seniors endured, head coach Ashley Farris.
“We had eight seniors this season that did an amazing job adapting to four new coaches,” Farris said. “At the end of the day, our wins and losses do not matter. What matters is the legacy those seniors leave behind. They were kind, thoughtful and great teammates. They really did a lot for this program and it’s sad to see them go.”
