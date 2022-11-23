Texas Lutheran Bulldogs

Texas Lutheran’s Sydney Shaw drives the ball to the basket for a layup during the Bulldogs’ home opener against Sul Ross on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Seguin.

 Bryce Hays - TLU Athletics

Freshman guard Lauren Sansano (San Antonio/FEAST) posted 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to fuel Texas Lutheran to a 60-52 win against Sul Ross State at Memorial Gymnasium in Saturday afternoon’s home opener.

The San Antonio native went off in the second half scoring 11 of her 13 points, including nine in the third quarter, on 3-of-7 shooting and grabbing four rebounds.

