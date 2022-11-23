If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Freshman guard Lauren Sansano (San Antonio/FEAST) posted 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to fuel Texas Lutheran to a 60-52 win against Sul Ross State at Memorial Gymnasium in Saturday afternoon’s home opener.
The San Antonio native went off in the second half scoring 11 of her 13 points, including nine in the third quarter, on 3-of-7 shooting and grabbing four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.