If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Bulldog Ryken Autry directs the Marion half court offense during the Bulldogs’ match against South San West Campus High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Marion High School. Autry finished the contest with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Bulldog Kadeem Blyden goes up for a shot near the rim during Marion’s home opener against the South San West Campus Cougars on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Marion High School. Blyden finished the contest with 20 points on 10 of 11 shooting.
Bulldog Ryken Autry directs the Marion half court offense during the Bulldogs’ match against South San West Campus High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Marion High School. Autry finished the contest with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Bulldog Kadeem Blyden goes up for a shot near the rim during Marion’s home opener against the South San West Campus Cougars on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Marion High School. Blyden finished the contest with 20 points on 10 of 11 shooting.
Friday night hoops offered a double header at Marion High School as both the boys’ and girls’ basketball squads hit the court to square off against non-conference opponents. The Lady Bulldogs dropped a highly competitive contest 42-38 against the Schulenburg Shorthorns, while the Bulldogs won their season home opener in deciding fashion against the South San Antonio West Campus Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.