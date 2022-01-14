If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Seguin Matador powerlifters are all smiles after placing second in the 2022 Iron-Tiger Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Goliad High School. Four boys took first place honors, two finished second, and three others placed in their respective weight classes.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
The boys’ and girls’ powerlifting teams of Navarro gather together after finishing fifth and third in the Lehman Lobo Kickoff Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lehman High School.
The powerlifting squads of Seguin and Navarro high schools are off to hot starts this powerlifting season with the Matadors placing second in the 2022 Iron-Tiger Powerlifting Meet in Goliad, while the Panthers boys’ and girls’ teams earned fifth- and third- place showings at the Lehman Lobo Kickoff Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Jan. 8.
