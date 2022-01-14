The powerlifting squads of Seguin and Navarro high schools are off to hot starts this powerlifting season with the Matadors placing second in the 2022 Iron-Tiger Powerlifting Meet in Goliad, while the Panthers boys’ and girls’ teams earned fifth- and third- place showings at the Lehman Lobo Kickoff Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Seguin Matadors take second at Goliad Meet

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.