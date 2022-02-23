If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SAN ANTONIO — A 14-point victory in the TCAL 1A Regional Championship game against Annapolis Christian Academy not only provided the Lady Falcons (17-0, 6-0) the regional crown, but extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games and counting.
Lifegate opened its tournament bid with a dominating performance against tourney host Trinity Christian 53-11 on Friday evening before taking the championship finale 43-29 against the Lady Warriors. Lady Falcon point guard Hannah Green was awarded All-Tournament MVP for her efforts on the hardwood while teammate Elena Mendez was selected on the All-Tournament Team.
