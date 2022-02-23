Lifegate Lady Falcons

The Lifegate Lady Falcons pose for a photo after winning the T-CAL Region IV Basketball tournament. The girls advance to the state games.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-point victory in the TCAL 1A Regional Championship game against Annapolis Christian Academy not only provided the Lady Falcons (17-0, 6-0) the regional crown, but extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games and counting.

Lifegate opened its tournament bid with a dominating performance against tourney host Trinity Christian 53-11 on Friday evening before taking the championship finale 43-29 against the Lady Warriors. Lady Falcon point guard Hannah Green was awarded All-Tournament MVP for her efforts on the hardwood while teammate Elena Mendez was selected on the All-Tournament Team.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

