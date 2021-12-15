MOULTON — The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (19-3) extended their win streak to 15 Saturday afternoon after defeating the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians 71-33 in the championship game at the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament.

Point guard Laylin Sturm paced the Lady Panthers with 13 points, seven assists and four steals in the championship finale, which put the junior at 1,000 career points as a Panther. Head coach Darrell Harborth shined a spotlight on both the importance of Sturm for Navarro and the level of competitor she is while on the court.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.