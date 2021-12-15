If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers celebrate and show off their championship hardware after defeating the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians 71-33 in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament.
(Left to right) Lady Panthers Laylin Sturm, Tatum Harborth and Berklee Andrews show off their All-Tournament team medals at the conclusion of the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Harborth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player by opposing coaches.
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers celebrate and show off their championship hardware after defeating the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians 71-33 in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
(Left to right) Lady Panthers Laylin Sturm, Tatum Harborth and Berklee Andrews show off their All-Tournament team medals at the conclusion of the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Harborth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player by opposing coaches.
MOULTON — The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (19-3) extended their win streak to 15 Saturday afternoon after defeating the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians 71-33 in the championship game at the Moulton Kittens Klassic Tournament.
Point guard Laylin Sturm paced the Lady Panthers with 13 points, seven assists and four steals in the championship finale, which put the junior at 1,000 career points as a Panther. Head coach Darrell Harborth shined a spotlight on both the importance of Sturm for Navarro and the level of competitor she is while on the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.