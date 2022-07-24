If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) named three Bulldogs as 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Division-II. Cameron Carter (Rock Springs, Wyo./Kelly Walsh), Chase Maus (Manor/Manor), and Matthew McArthur (New Braunfels/New Braunfels) represented Texas Lutheran on the academic award list.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.
