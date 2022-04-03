If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Having captured the District 27-4A tennis championship in the fall, Navarro’s boys and girls varsity members repeated the feat at home earlier in the week — claiming an impressive 12 district medals out of a possible 16.
In total, the Panthers had two district champions, four second-place medalists and five third-place finishers to send seven members to the Region IV Tennis Tournament later this month in Corpus Christi. Tatum Harborth, Leanne Rodriguez and Ryan Schaefer will make the trip after winning the district championship in the Girls’ Doubles and Boys’ Singles, respectively.
