If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Lifegate Christian Falcons’ amazing season came to an end with a five-set loss to Corpus Christi Annapolis (25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 11-25, 13-15) in the 1A-TCAL state championship game. The Lady Falcons ended their season 19-2 overall, 11-0 in district and with the title of 1A-TCAL state runner-up.
The Lady Falcons started the match strong but let the game slip away toward the end, head coach Anne Maples said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.