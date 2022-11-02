The Lifegate Christian Falcons’ amazing season came to an end with a five-set loss to Corpus Christi Annapolis (25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 11-25, 13-15) in the 1A-TCAL state championship game. The Lady Falcons ended their season 19-2 overall, 11-0 in district and with the title of 1A-TCAL state runner-up.

The Lady Falcons started the match strong but let the game slip away toward the end, head coach Anne Maples said.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

