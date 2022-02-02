If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Navarro tennis team varsity members proudly show off their top place medals after winning three out of the five possible divisions during the Burbank Dogfight Tennis Tournament on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in San Antonio, TX.
Seguin and Navarro’s tennis teams swung into action at the Burbank Dogfight tennis tournament, and earned top placement for their efforts on the court.
Navarro’s tennis team picked up right where they left off in the fall and opened their winter campaign winning three out of the five divisions during the competition. With the help of their junior varsity members, Seguin finished third overall out of the 16 competing high schools by the conclusion of the tournament.
