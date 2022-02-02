Navarro Tennis

The Navarro tennis team varsity members proudly show off their top place medals after winning three out of the five possible divisions during the Burbank Dogfight Tennis Tournament on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in San Antonio, TX.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Seguin and Navarro’s tennis teams swung into action at the Burbank Dogfight tennis tournament, and earned top placement for their efforts on the court.

Navarro’s tennis team picked up right where they left off in the fall and opened their winter campaign winning three out of the five divisions during the competition. With the help of their junior varsity members, Seguin finished third overall out of the 16 competing high schools by the conclusion of the tournament.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

