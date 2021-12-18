If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Xavier Padron (left), Audrina Cardenas (center) and Prince Medrano show off their All-American medals after placing in the top 25 nationally in their respective races at the 2021 AAU National Cross-Country Meet on Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.
The 19 young athletes from Zion Hill Running Club pose for a photo before the 2021 AAU National Cross-Country Meet on Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
CHARLOTTE, NC — The young athletes from Zion Hill Running Club worked hard for the last several months, earning three medals and one All-American honor to show for it.
Nineteen athletes from the program made the trip almost 1,200 miles east to compete in the 2021 AAU National Cross-Country Meet on Dec. 4th in Charlotte, NC. More than 2,000 of the nation’s best runners competed in the event as three individuals for Zion Hill placed top 25 nationally.
