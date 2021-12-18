CHARLOTTE, NC — The young athletes from Zion Hill Running Club worked hard for the last several months, earning three medals and one All-American honor to show for it.

Nineteen athletes from the program made the trip almost 1,200 miles east to compete in the 2021 AAU National Cross-Country Meet on Dec. 4th in Charlotte, NC. More than 2,000 of the nation’s best runners competed in the event as three individuals for Zion Hill placed top 25 nationally.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

