Former Lady Panther athlete Berklee Andrews (left) and new high school assistant coach Brooke Daily share a laugh while showing campers the basics of a defensive stance during Navarro’s annual basketball camp on Monday, June 6, 2022, inside the Navarro Events Center.
Future Lady Panthers get themselves familiar with the basics of volleyball during Navarro’s annual volleyball camp on Monday, June 6, 2022, inside the Navarro Events Center. The four-day event runs alongside the basketball camp that’s offered earlier in the morning.
A young athlete plays tight defensive on a fellow camp attendee during Navarro’s annual basketball camp on Monday, June 6, 2022, inside the Navarro Events Center.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
The prospects of Lady Panther basketball and volleyball looked to be in good hands with the start of Navarro’s annual four-day camp inside the Navarro Events Center.
Summer camps around the county kicked off this week and the scenes at Navarro High School were no different Monday morning as more than 100 young athletes between fourth and ninth grade learned the basics of what it takes to be a Lady Panther, Navarro Junior High coach Hailey Herzog said.
