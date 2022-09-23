If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Lady Falcons (9-0, 7-0) cruised past McCauley Christian Academy in straight sets.
Sharla Maples and Kimbree Wrinkle gave McCauley a tough time on the attacking side, each snagging three kills apiece. Olivia Castillo followed behind them finding two and Elena Mendez, Sophia Mendez, Anelyna Cavazos and Hailee Lipsey each recored one in the three set win.
