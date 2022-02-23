If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Texas Sports Writers Association has named several Guadalupe County athletes to its All-State team this month for both football and volleyball.
Seguin’s Ian Box and Devin Matthews landed on the honorable mention All-State team for Class 5A for their feats on the gridiron. Box recorded 44 tackles, four sacks and forced two fumbles in his final season as a Matador and earned Defensive MVP for District 12-5A-I by season’s end. Matthews led Seguin in both receptions and receiving yards with 58 catches for 1,183 yards and 11 touchdowns. Both Mats also made the San Antonio Express-News All-Area team back in January.
