If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Matadors Ian Box and Devin Matthews headline postseason awards for Seguin as 21 different Mats received either first, second or honorable mention honors this football campaign.
Craig Dailey’s first year at the helm saw the Matadors finish the football season with a 6-5 overall record while placing third in District 12-5A-I after going 5-2 against district opponents. This was the fourth consecutive season in which Seguin earned the opportunity to compete in the bi-district round of the UIL football playoffs when they traveled to Manor and went up against the Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.