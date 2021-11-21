Seguin vs Harlendale

Seguin defensive linebacker Ian Box recovers a Harlendale fumble during the Matadors’ game against the Harlendale Indians on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Matador Stadium.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Matadors Ian Box and Devin Matthews headline postseason awards for Seguin as 21 different Mats received either first, second or honorable mention honors this football campaign.

Craig Dailey’s first year at the helm saw the Matadors finish the football season with a 6-5 overall record while placing third in District 12-5A-I after going 5-2 against district opponents. This was the fourth consecutive season in which Seguin earned the opportunity to compete in the bi-district round of the UIL football playoffs when they traveled to Manor and went up against the Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

