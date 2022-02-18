If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin softball (3-0, 1-0) is off and running to an undefeated start to their campaign after defeating New Braunfels 9-8 and Jourdanton 12-4 on Thursday in tournament play and clinching their first district victory on Tuesday evening with the defeat of Veterans Memorial 15-8.
The Lady Matadors opened their district campaign with a 15-8 victory over Veterans Memorial on Tuesday evening to mark their first victory of the season. Trailing 8-1 in the middle of the second inning, Seguin notched four runs at the bottom of the second and fifth to take a 9-8 lead going into the sixth. The Lady Mats added another three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings as Seguin earned its initial win in district play in the process.
