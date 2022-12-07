If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Cobra steps on Tex-Mex’s face during a match in the Texas Wrestling Federation’s show Saturday, July 19, 2015 at the Texas National Guard Armory in Seguin. “They were intense,” Tex-Mex said of the fans. “They hated the wrestlers they wanted to hate and loved the ones they wanted to love. That’s why we do what we do. Crowds like the one here in Seguin make our shows much better. We feed off of the energy; it makes us be the best wrestlers we can be.”
A wrestling event is set to bring a high-energy, professional show to Seguin this weekend.
Residents are invited to check out some high-flying, professional wrestling as United Wrestling Entertainment hosts High Voltage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory, 1002 S. Guadalupe St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.