Texas Lutheran sprinter Ezrael Powell (San Antonio/Marshall) has been named an All-Academic Athlete by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for his accolades in the classroom and on the track during the 2022 campaign, the USTFCCCA announced Wednesday afternoon.
To be eligible for the honor, an athlete needs a cumulative 3.30 GPA. They also need to finish in the top-50 of individual events or top-35 of relay events during the indoor or outdoor season.
