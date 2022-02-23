KYLE — Piping hot shooting from the field and a locked down interior defense were the catalysts in Marion’s 24-point beat down of Lago Vista on Monday. The Bulldogs (27-7, 11-3) were crowned Bi-District champs for the second year in a row following the 61-37 victory over the Vikings.

“I think we’re back to playing kind of the way we started the season,” head coach Jon Allen said after the match. “We had some injuries, we got some guys back… we’re getting back healthy, and so, I think we’re pretty scary when we’re healthy.”

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

