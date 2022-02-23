If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Bulldog guard Jon Padron beats his defender to the rack after stealing the ball away from him during Marion’s bi-district playoff game against Lago Vista on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lehman High School.
Bulldog guard Dominic Castellanos fights through two Viking defenders on his way to the cup during Marion’s bi-district playoff game against Lago Vista on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lehman High School.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Bulldog guard Jon Padron beats his defender to the rack after stealing the ball away from him during Marion’s bi-district playoff game against Lago Vista on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lehman High School.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Bulldog forward Lane Pawelek puts pressure on a Vikings ball handler during Marion’s bi-district playoff game against Lago Vista on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lehman High School.
KYLE — Piping hot shooting from the field and a locked down interior defense were the catalysts in Marion’s 24-point beat down of Lago Vista on Monday. The Bulldogs (27-7, 11-3) were crowned Bi-District champs for the second year in a row following the 61-37 victory over the Vikings.
“I think we’re back to playing kind of the way we started the season,” head coach Jon Allen said after the match. “We had some injuries, we got some guys back… we’re getting back healthy, and so, I think we’re pretty scary when we’re healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.