If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran University (TLU) announced today it will add women’s Acrobatics & Tumbling as its 19th NCAA varsity sport to begin competition in spring 2023. TLU becomes the fourth college in Texas to add Acrobatics & Tumbling and the seventh NCAA Division III program in the country. TLU will begin the search for a head coach immediately.
“TLU is excited to join the growing number of colleges to add an Acrobatics & Tumbling program to our strong and successful roster of women’s sports,” said TLU President Dr. Debbie Cottrell. “We believe this emerging sport is an exciting opportunity for TLU as well as the many talented female gymnasts and cheerleaders across our great state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.