Navarro Softball

Third through ninth grade athletes can learn from some of Geronimo’s best who currently don the Lady Panther uniform by attending Navarro’s annual summer softball camp starting on Monday, June 13. The two-day event will offer two sessions where young athletes will learn the basics of hitting, fielding, base running and the art of pitching and catching.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Like their Panther counterparts, the Lady Panther softball team is set to host a softball clinic for children and adolescents in and around the area.

Third- through ninth-grade athletes are encouraged by new Lady Panther head softball coach Morgan Cavazos and her coaches to attend Navarro’s annual summer softball camp starting Monday, June 13 and wrapping up the following day.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.