Third through ninth grade athletes can learn from some of Geronimo’s best who currently don the Lady Panther uniform by attending Navarro’s annual summer softball camp starting on Monday, June 13. The two-day event will offer two sessions where young athletes will learn the basics of hitting, fielding, base running and the art of pitching and catching.
Like their Panther counterparts, the Lady Panther softball team is set to host a softball clinic for children and adolescents in and around the area.
Third- through ninth-grade athletes are encouraged by new Lady Panther head softball coach Morgan Cavazos and her coaches to attend Navarro’s annual summer softball camp starting Monday, June 13 and wrapping up the following day.
