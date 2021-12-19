If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Drew Burnett (center) celebrates with friends and teammates after signing his National Letter of Intent to join the Texas Lutheran University baseball team on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Student Activity Center at Seguin High School.
Drew Burnett put pen to paper on Wednesday morning in the Student Activity Center at Seguin High School to continue to play ball at a program he’s known about and been around for his entire life — Texas Lutheran University.
The star utility man on the baseball diamond for Seguin signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Bulldogs’ baseball program where his father, Greg, was the head baseball coach for 13 seasons before retiring from the position in the summer of 2020.
