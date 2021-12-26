If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Ian Box is taking his talents to the museum capital of Beaumont after inking his commitment to Lamar University.
The reigning defensive MVP of District 12-5A-Division I put on one last show in front of family and friends in the Seguin High School Student Activity Center after signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals next fall. The 6-foot-2-inch, 235-pound edge rusher will make the switch to outside linebacker at Lamar. Box caps his time with the Matadors with career totals of 165 tackles, 55.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.
