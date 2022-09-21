If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Seguin Matadors (3-1, 1-0) are coming off their first district win of the season Friday, Sept. 16 against Lehman. The team now looks to extend its district win total on Saturday as it travels to play San Antonio MacArthur (1-3, 0-1).
The Brahmas have endured a tough season so far, with their only win coming against Holmes on Sept. 2. In the district opener Friday night, McArthur fell to undefeated Hays 64-14. The Brahmas will look to defend their home turf in search of that first district win.
