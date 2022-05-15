AUSTIN — Three days of fierce competition against some of the state’s best saw six area athletes notch top 10 rankings at the UIL State Track and Field Championship Meet on Thursday and Friday in Austin.

Navarro’s Skylar Blevins led the county to its loftiest honor with a fourth-place showing in the triple jump competition on Thursday, while Seguin’s Nayla Harris was the highest-ranking Mat with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 100-meter dash for Class 5A. J’Dohn Cannon-High placed eighth in the boys’ long jump competition, while the 4x200-meter team of Leah Brown, Kyra Nunez, Daisha Shular and Harris claimed ninth in their race.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

