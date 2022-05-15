If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro's Skylar Blevins soars through the air as she leaps and bounds in the triple jump at the UIL State Track Meet on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin. Blevins jump of 37-feet 10.75 inches earned her a fourth place finish in the 4A competition.
Navarro's Skylar Blevins takes her final leap in the triple jump at the UIL State Track Meet on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin. Blevins jump of 37-feet 10.75-inches earned her a fourth place finish in the 4A competition.
A fan holds up a sign they created to help cheer on Navarro athlete Skylar Blevins whie she competed in the Triple Jump at the UIL State Track Meet on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin. Blevins took fourth in the 4A competition.
Seguin’s J’Dohn Cannon sails into the sand pit in the Long Jump during the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium. Cannon’s jump of 21-4.75 landed him in eighth place for Division 5A.
Seguin's Nayla Harris sprints to the finish in the Division 5A 100-meter dash during the UIL State Track Meet on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin.
Seguin’s Kyra Nunez kicks off the 4x200 meter relay during the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium. The team’s time of 1:42.74 put them in ninth place.
Seguin’s Dashia Shular anchors the 4x200 meter relay during the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mike Myers Stadium. The team’s time of 1:42.74 put them in ninth place.
AUSTIN — Three days of fierce competition against some of the state’s best saw six area athletes notch top 10 rankings at the UIL State Track and Field Championship Meet on Thursday and Friday in Austin.
Navarro’s Skylar Blevins led the county to its loftiest honor with a fourth-place showing in the triple jump competition on Thursday, while Seguin’s Nayla Harris was the highest-ranking Mat with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 100-meter dash for Class 5A. J’Dohn Cannon-High placed eighth in the boys’ long jump competition, while the 4x200-meter team of Leah Brown, Kyra Nunez, Daisha Shular and Harris claimed ninth in their race.
