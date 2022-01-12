If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Seguin Lady Matadors gather together to show off their first place plaque after going a perfect 3-0 in pool play during the first two days of the Harlandale Soccer Tournament on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Harlandale High School.
Seguin’s boys and girls soccer teams kicked off this past week with the Matadors hosting and wrapping up their annual showcase over the weekend while the Lady Mats traveled to San Antonio and took part in the Harlandale Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Matadors (4-0) for the first time in program history are starting a season with a perfect record, opening their tournament bid going undefeated. The first day of the competition on Thursday morning brought a 5-3 victory over the La Vernia Lady Bears.
