Lady Matador Soccer

The Seguin Lady Matadors gather together to show off their first place plaque after going a perfect 3-0 in pool play during the first two days of the Harlandale Soccer Tournament on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Harlandale High School.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Seguin’s boys and girls soccer teams kicked off this past week with the Matadors hosting and wrapping up their annual showcase over the weekend while the Lady Mats traveled to San Antonio and took part in the Harlandale Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Matadors (4-0) for the first time in program history are starting a season with a perfect record, opening their tournament bid going undefeated. The first day of the competition on Thursday morning brought a 5-3 victory over the La Vernia Lady Bears.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.