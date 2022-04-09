If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Navarro Girls Golf Team is all smiles after placing second in the District 27-4A Golf Tournament earlier in the week at River Bend Golf Club in Floresville. The squad had four golfers medal in Jacqueline Springs, Jyllian Reed, and Riley and Reagan Slatter.
FLORESVILLE — Navarro’s boys’ and girls’ golf teams are onward to the Regional Golf Tournament following second-place showings in the District 27-4A golf tourney last week at River Bend Golf Club.
Over the course of the two-day competition, the pair of Panther teams faced weather conditions on the opposite ends of the spectrum, said head golf coach Donnie Slatter. Day one offered warm and still conditions, and the second they faced high winds, Slatter said.
