Seguin Volleyball

Lady Mat Ashley Lingueno soars high above the net during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Lingueno finished with four kills.

 Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette

Four Lady Matadors earned All-District selections.

Juniors Reese Brittain, Julie Kocian and Ashlie Aguilar and senior Ashley Lingueno were selected by opposing coaches for honorable mention in District 26-5A for post-season distinction.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

