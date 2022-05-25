If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion Bulldogs Tanner Beakley, Aden Rackley and Bode Walters represent their school during the South Texas Coaches Association All-Star Football Game on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Jourdanton. Beakley's work on the field earned him the MVP award.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Former Marion forward Kadeem Blyden represents the Bulldogs during the South Texas Coaches Association All-Star game on the East Team on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Pleasanton.
JOURDANTON — It was an all-Bulldog affair at the annual South Texas Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday night as Marion’s Tanner Beakley, Aden Rackley and Bode Walters had the honor of donning their shoulder pads, helmets and all green Bulldog attire one last time in front of their family, friends and former coaches.
As part of the East team that dominated their West counterparts 41-14, the senior trio were featured all over the gridiron during the contest and will have memories to come as they capped off their high school careers with one more bang, Bulldogs head football coach Ryne Miller said.
