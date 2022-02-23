Nayla Harris

Seguin High School track star Nayla Harris signs her letter of intent on Feb. 10, 2022 to join the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley track team in the fall.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Seguin speedster Nayla Harris is taking her talents to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley this fall after signing her National Letter of Intent to further her track and field career on the Division I level.

During a signing event at Seguin High School on Feb. 10, Harris, surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, signed her name on the dotted line to make her commitment to the Vaqueros official.

