Seguin speedster Nayla Harris is taking her talents to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley this fall after signing her National Letter of Intent to further her track and field career on the Division I level.
During a signing event at Seguin High School on Feb. 10, Harris, surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, signed her name on the dotted line to make her commitment to the Vaqueros official.
