Navarro Panthers vs Jarrell Cougars

Offensive lineman Mack Berry and the offensive line help create a clear path for running back Landon Taylor during the Panther’s game against Jarrell on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Erwin Lee Field.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

GERONIMO — The good, the bad and the ugly of the Navarro Panthers were all on display Friday night but the homecoming crowd got a happy ending as their heroes downed the Jarrell Cougars 48-31 for a District 13-4A-II win.

The Panthers showed some of the reasons they were blown out in three of their first four games. They turned the ball over four times, committed eight penalties and had a horrendous night on special teams. They gave up the last 17 points of the game and ran just 23 plays in the second half to Jarrell’s 41.

Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 31 years.

