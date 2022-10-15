If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
GERONIMO — The good, the bad and the ugly of the Navarro Panthers were all on display Friday night but the homecoming crowd got a happy ending as their heroes downed the Jarrell Cougars 48-31 for a District 13-4A-II win.
The Panthers showed some of the reasons they were blown out in three of their first four games. They turned the ball over four times, committed eight penalties and had a horrendous night on special teams. They gave up the last 17 points of the game and ran just 23 plays in the second half to Jarrell’s 41.
