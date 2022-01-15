If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Mat guard Ashlie Aguilar looks over the Patriot defense for a flashing teammate during Seguin’s game against Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Student Activity Center at Seguin High School.
The Lady Matadors (17-12, 6-3) claimed their third straight district victory Tuesday night after completing the season sweep over the Veterans Memorial Patriots 45-34 in the Student Activity Center at Seguin High School.
The visiting Patriots tried to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Lady Mats this time around. Memorial switched to a full-court press throughout the contest and even moved up a few of the junior varsity members to throw extra bodies at Seguin, head coach Angela Brittain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.