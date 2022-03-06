Poerlifters

Lady Panthers Alondra Hernández, Hailey Garner and Sarah Howard display their qualifier medals at the conclusion of the 4A regional powerlifting meet in Edinburg on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at Bert Ogden Arena. A total of five athletes from Guadalupe County will be making the trip to the state meet held later this month in Corpus Christi.

 Courtesy photo

EDINBURG — Two more area lifters will be making their way to Corpus Christi for the state meet this season as Seguin’s Shaylin Franklin and Marion’s Jacquelyn Fly met state qualifying totals during the regional meet held in Bert Ogden Arena this week.

Both Franklin and Fly join the Lady Panther team of Alondra Hernandez, Hailey Garner and Sarah Howard to represent Guadalupe County in the state competition scheduled later for this month.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.