Lady Panthers Alondra Hernández, Hailey Garner and Sarah Howard display their qualifier medals at the conclusion of the 4A regional powerlifting meet in Edinburg on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at Bert Ogden Arena. A total of five athletes from Guadalupe County will be making the trip to the state meet held later this month in Corpus Christi.
EDINBURG — Two more area lifters will be making their way to Corpus Christi for the state meet this season as Seguin’s Shaylin Franklin and Marion’s Jacquelyn Fly met state qualifying totals during the regional meet held in Bert Ogden Arena this week.
Both Franklin and Fly join the Lady Panther team of Alondra Hernandez, Hailey Garner and Sarah Howard to represent Guadalupe County in the state competition scheduled later for this month.
