Texas Lutheran University placed 13 student-athletes on the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Student-Athlete Winter Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced Thursday.
A total of 301 student-athletes made the list. To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference. Since its inception in 1997, over 31,600 male and female student-athletes have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom.
