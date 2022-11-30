Navarro signing

Navarro Lady Panthers third-base Samantha Mundine’s family celebrates after she signs her letter of intent to play for McNeese University during a special signing ceremony.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Navarro softball third-baseman Samantha Mundine’s talents on the diamond earned her a chance to continue playing the sport she loves a little longer.

Mundine signed her letter of intent to play softball collegiately at McNeese University.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

