Marion volleyball

Libero Kira Jones digs a ball off the court in a three set win over Poteet August 8, 2022.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

The Marion Lady Bulldogs (17-17, 10-2) lost a tough match in four sets (14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25) in the Bi-District round of the 3A playoffs to the Industrial Lady Cobras.

After dropping the first set, the Lady Bulldogs fought back and were able to even things up at 1-1. Even though the Marion offense was able to find kills and aces in the third and fourth sets, the defense could not come up with enough stops against the Cobra hitters. The Lady Bulldogs dropped the final two sets and their season came to an end.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.