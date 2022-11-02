If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Marion Lady Bulldogs (17-17, 10-2) lost a tough match in four sets (14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25) in the Bi-District round of the 3A playoffs to the Industrial Lady Cobras.
After dropping the first set, the Lady Bulldogs fought back and were able to even things up at 1-1. Even though the Marion offense was able to find kills and aces in the third and fourth sets, the defense could not come up with enough stops against the Cobra hitters. The Lady Bulldogs dropped the final two sets and their season came to an end.
