A total of 22 Panthers headline postseason accolades for Navarro with 10 athletes receiving first team honors this football campaign.
Navarro’s domination on the gridiron saw the Panthers go 10-3 this season, finishing second in District 14-4A standings. Navarro advanced to the Conference 4A Division II Region IV finals for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Rod Blount, where they came within seconds of possibly advancing to the state semifinals. The Panthers only returned five starters from last year’s team, yet Navarro still managed to win 10 games for the 10th consecutive season — a streak matched by no other team in Class 4A and only met by five other schools in Texas.
