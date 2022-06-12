If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldogs’ aerial unit celebrate together after finishing off another successful 7-on-7 season on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Jourdanton High School. Marion came within one point of booking their ticket to a state berth.
JOURDANTON — An offensive ground attack that produced more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns last season just got a whole lot deadlier this summer as the Marion Bulldogs’ aerial unit wrapped up another successful 7-on-7 campaign last weekend at the Jourdanton State Qualifiers.
Pitted against Cole, Davenport and Pieper, Marion dominated its opposition in league play and finished undefeated, Bulldogs offensive coordinator Josh Thompson said.
