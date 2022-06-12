Marion 7-on-7

The Bulldogs’ aerial unit celebrate together after finishing off another successful 7-on-7 season on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Jourdanton High School. Marion came within one point of booking their ticket to a state berth.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

JOURDANTON — An offensive ground attack that produced more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns last season just got a whole lot deadlier this summer as the Marion Bulldogs’ aerial unit wrapped up another successful 7-on-7 campaign last weekend at the Jourdanton State Qualifiers.

Pitted against Cole, Davenport and Pieper, Marion dominated its opposition in league play and finished undefeated, Bulldogs offensive coordinator Josh Thompson said.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.