If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
No stranger this season to coming through when needed, Vanessa Sanchez rose to the occasion again Friday night for the Lady Mats (17-9, 8-4) to help fuel a 6-5 come-from-behind victory at home against the visiting Johnson Lady Jaguars.
Down by four runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, Seguin finally put the pieces of the puzzle together at the plate to run off five straight in the frame to recapture the contest in walk-off fashion. Hits by Allison Kubena, Allie Mize and Summer Flores loaded the bases for the Mats before an Ashlie Aguilar earned walk brought home a runner to cut the score line to 5-2. Senior Layla Salazar stepped up to the plate next and smashed home a triple to left field to drive in the three runners — setting the table next for Sanchez to single past first base and bring in Salazar for the game-clinching run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.