Texas Lutheran is an NCAA Super Regional host site for the first time in program history, it was announced recently. No. 2 TLU hosts No. 5 Belhaven University (41-6) at Ed Kruse Stadium from Friday, May 20 to Saturday, May 21 in a two-team Super Regional.
The Seguin, Texas Super Regional is one of eight held across the country this weekend, each of which involves two teams in a best two-out-of-three series.
