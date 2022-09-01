Navarro vs. Poth volleyball

Navarro sophomore Teagan Harborth reaches for a save during the Panthers' game against the Poth Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Navarro High School.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Navarro Lady Panthers battled it out with Steele, but lost in four sets on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers hit the road to face the Steele Knights after being crowned Gold bracket Consolation Champions at the Kerrville Invitational Saturday, Aug. 27.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

