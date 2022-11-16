If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
ABILENE, Texas — A hot-shooting performance in the second half from Texas Lutheran forced overtime as the two teams battled back and forth. Riley Fornerette (Surprise, Ariz./Dysart) would score five of the Bulldogs’ 13 overtime points — including a pair of clutch free throws — to secure the 84-79 victory for Texas Lutheran at Kimbrell Arena on the campus of McMurry University.
Mason Green had a career evening — recording his first collegiate double-double with a 26-point, 15-rebound performance — both career-highs. Green shot an efficient 11-of-17 for the game and would add three assists. Green was instrumental in Texas Lutheran not falling out of contention in the second half despite McMurry shooting 55% for the half — scoring 20 of his 26 points in the second half.
